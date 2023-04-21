There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

The closing price of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) was $96.71 for the day, down -4.73% from the previous closing price of $101.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9044690 shares were traded. PM stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $109 to $116.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $106 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Barth Werner sold 8,000 shares for $98.35 per share. The transaction valued at 786,816 led to the insider holds 87,321 shares of the business.

Calantzopoulos Andre sold 80,000 shares of PM for $8,028,000 on Feb 17. The Exec. Chairman of the Board now owns 1,007,048 shares after completing the transaction at $100.35 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Olczak Jacek, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $100.64 each. As a result, the insider received 4,528,800 and left with 380,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PM now has a Market Capitalization of 153.10B and an Enterprise Value of 193.02B. As of this moment, Philip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PM has reached a high of $109.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.59.

Shares Statistics:

PM traded an average of 4.49M shares per day over the past three months and 3.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.55B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 8.28M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, PM has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.48.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.57 and $6.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.35. EPS for the following year is $6.96, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.26 and $6.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.3B to a low estimate of $7.93B. As of the current estimate, Philip Morris International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.75B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.97B, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.45B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.76B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.74B and the low estimate is $34.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.