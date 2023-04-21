This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

As of close of business last night, Blackboxstocks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.41, down -3.12% from its previous closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574355 shares were traded. BLBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when KEPLER GUST bought 1,130,002 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,390,006 led to the insider holds 3,462,070 shares of the business.

Balestri Ray bought 8,183 shares of BLBX for $10,392 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 125,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, WINSPEAR ROBERT L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,521 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,877 and bolstered with 173,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLBX now has a Market Capitalization of 9.00M and an Enterprise Value of 4.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLBX has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1489.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLBX traded 510.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLBX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 22.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 4.27k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of the current estimate, Blackboxstocks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96M, up 61.50% from the average estimate.