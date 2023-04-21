This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)

In the latest session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) closed at $34.12 down -6.90% from its previous closing price of $36.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1697266 shares were traded. SGML stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sigma Lithium Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGML now has a Market Capitalization of 3.84B and an Enterprise Value of 3.75B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $40.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGML has traded an average of 791.43K shares per day and 650.1k over the past ten days. A total of 100.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.05M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.05% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.14M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.47 and $2.08.