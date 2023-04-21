This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

In the latest session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $57.38 down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $58.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3070385 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Twilio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $50 from $110 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $140 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 9,943 shares for $63.78 per share. The transaction valued at 634,191 led to the insider holds 238,122 shares of the business.

Viggiano Aidan sold 6,226 shares of TWLO for $396,977 on Mar 31. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 213,577 shares after completing the transaction at $63.76 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, DONIO ELENA A., who serves as the President, Data & Applications of the company, sold 5,140 shares for $63.79 each. As a result, the insider received 327,876 and left with 439,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 11.06B and an Enterprise Value of 8.14B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $144.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWLO has traded an average of 4.51M shares per day and 2.93M over the past ten days. A total of 185.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 6.93M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 31 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $992.4M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.36M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $990.6M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $4.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.