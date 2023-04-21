Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed the day trading at $62.41 down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $62.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3754966 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.02.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NET, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $51.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 07, 2023, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares for $64.49 per share. The transaction valued at 967,346 led to the insider holds 61,355 shares of the business.

Zatlyn Michelle sold 12,820 shares of NET for $807,639 on Apr 12. The President and COO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $63.00 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Zatlyn Michelle, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 12,820 shares for $58.34 each. As a result, the insider received 747,978 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NET now has a Market Capitalization of 20.05B and an Enterprise Value of 19.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -239.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $111.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NET traded about 4.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NET traded about 3.53M shares per day. A total of 328.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.09M with a Short Ratio of 21.09M, compared to 22.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.38% and a Short% of Float of 9.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $290.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $293M to a low estimate of $289.98M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $212.17M, an estimated increase of 37.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.82M, an increase of 36.40% less than the figure of $37.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $324M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.9M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975.24M, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.