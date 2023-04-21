Update from Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): A steady trajectory

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) closed the day trading at $0.89 down -2.58% from the previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0236 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16358231 shares were traded. CS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9036 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8888.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $7.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7813.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CS traded about 47.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CS traded about 21.05M shares per day. A total of 4.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 63.98M with a Short Ratio of 63.98M, compared to 16.71M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.05 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.