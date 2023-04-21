WBS (Webster Financial Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Webster Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $38.62, down -2.74% from its previous closing price of $39.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2225276 shares were traded. WBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.07.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.

On November 04, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on November 04, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Massiani Luis sold 20,000 shares for $47.35 per share. The transaction valued at 947,039 led to the insider holds 132,910 shares of the business.

Massiani Luis sold 8,000 shares of WBS for $371,447 on Aug 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 152,910 shares after completing the transaction at $46.43 per share. On May 18, another insider, Evans Javier L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,975 shares for $47.02 each. As a result, the insider received 92,866 and left with 34,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.54B. As of this moment, Webster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has reached a high of $56.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WBS traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WBS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, WBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31. The current Payout Ratio is 44.30% for WBS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.68 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.15 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.46. EPS for the following year is $6.63, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $606.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $619.8M to a low estimate of $594M. As of the current estimate, Webster Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $394.25M, an estimated increase of 53.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $618.18M, an increase of 27.00% less than the figure of $53.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $636.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.