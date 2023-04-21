What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ciena Corporation (CIEN) stock

In the latest session, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed at $46.58 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $47.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1353354 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ciena Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $57 from $59 previously.

On March 28, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $70.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Rothenstein David M sold 3,500 shares for $50.77 per share. The transaction valued at 177,695 led to the insider holds 244,475 shares of the business.

McFeely Scott sold 2,500 shares of CIEN for $126,925 on Apr 17. The SVP, Networking Platforms now owns 100,230 shares after completing the transaction at $50.77 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, PETRIK ANDREW C, who serves as the VP, CONTROLLER of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $51.73 each. As a result, the insider received 51,730 and left with 29,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.69B and an Enterprise Value of 8.16B. As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $58.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CIEN has traded an average of 1.73M shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 149.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $949.23M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.