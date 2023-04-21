What shareholders can do to beat the market with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) stock

As of close of business last night, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s stock clocked out at $11.04, down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $11.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817151 shares were traded. DH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

On July 06, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Krantz Jason Ronald bought 450,000 shares for $11.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,193,000 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

SEA VII Management, LLC sold 1,016,000 shares of DH for $23,114,000 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 2,508,971 shares after completing the transaction at $22.75 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Winn David Randall, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200,000 shares for $24.02 each. As a result, the insider received 52,855,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DH has reached a high of $30.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DH traded 848.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 681.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.57M. Shares short for DH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 7.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 12.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $57.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.31M to a low estimate of $56.95M. As of the current estimate, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s year-ago sales were $50.12M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.43M, an increase of 12.60% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.65M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.75M and the low estimate is $282M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.