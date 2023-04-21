What shareholders can do to beat the market with Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) stock

In the latest session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) closed at $10.81 down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $10.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 933053 shares were traded. DVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.76.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 06, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 06, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Burgess Justin sold 22,371 shares for $10.38 per share. The transaction valued at 232,146 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. sold 1,500,000 shares of DVAX for $17,400,000 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 3,915,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.60 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Novack David F, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 52,204 shares for $12.47 each. As a result, the insider received 650,984 and left with 2,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 999.86M. As of this moment, Dynavax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DVAX has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 127.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DVAX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.23M with a Short Ratio of 18.23M, compared to 16.16M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.28% and a Short% of Float of 18.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $38.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.26M to a low estimate of $34.04M. As of the current estimate, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $113.99M, an estimated decrease of -66.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.39M, a decrease of -82.70% less than the figure of -$66.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.68M, down -74.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398.33M and the low estimate is $221.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.