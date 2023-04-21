What shareholders can do to beat the market with Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) stock

As of close of business last night, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.43, down -2.98% from its previous closing price of $25.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921720 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $32 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On October 21, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Kelsey Stephen Michael sold 1,230 shares for $21.78 per share. The transaction valued at 26,789 led to the insider holds 326,369 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 1,230 shares of RVMD for $26,789 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 100,062 shares after completing the transaction at $21.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Wang Xiaolin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 714 shares for $21.78 each. As a result, the insider received 15,551 and left with 58,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVMD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 73.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 45.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $31.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVMD traded 1.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.20M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.85% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.85M with a Short Ratio of 10.85M, compared to 7.32M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.22% and a Short% of Float of 11.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.98 and -$3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.58, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.05 and -$4.41.