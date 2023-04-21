What shareholders can do to beat the market with Symbotic Inc. (SYM) stock

As of close of business last night, Symbotic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.26, up 5.51% from its previous closing price of $28.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814934 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On September 19, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

On July 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 25, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Dunn Michael David sold 2,297 shares for $23.02 per share. The transaction valued at 52,866 led to the insider holds 144,522 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 2,815 shares of SYM for $65,553 on Apr 03. The insider now owns 146,819 shares after completing the transaction at $23.29 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,520 shares for $16.51 each. As a result, the insider received 58,109 and left with 136,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.68B and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. As of this moment, Symbotic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 976.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 147.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3026.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $30.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYM traded 538.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 545.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 495.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.39M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 412.87k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 15.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $924.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $977.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.91M, up 288.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.