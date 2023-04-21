What shareholders can do to beat the market with VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) stock

In the latest session, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed at $4.20 down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $4.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1284523 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 21,650 led to the insider holds 133,840 shares of the business.

Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares of EGY for $23,588 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,808 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Pruckl Thor, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 37,337 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider received 199,380 and left with 96,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 457.18M and an Enterprise Value of 509.03M. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5212, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8648.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGY has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 107.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 5.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EGY is 0.25, from 0.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $452.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.16M, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $505.15M and the low estimate is $356.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.