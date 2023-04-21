Which analyst expects Pinterest Inc. (PINS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Pinterest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $27.53, down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $28.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9016618 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PINS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Mkt Perform rating but revised its target price to $28 from $27 previously.

On April 06, 2023, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Gavini Naveen sold 11,185 shares for $27.95 per share. The transaction valued at 312,582 led to the insider holds 350,507 shares of the business.

JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares of PINS for $209,025 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 191,715 shares after completing the transaction at $27.87 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Morgenfeld Todd R, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 60,537 shares for $28.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,714,146 and left with 512,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.28B and an Enterprise Value of 16.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -693.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PINS traded 11.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 674.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 28.49M with a Short Ratio of 28.49M, compared to 30.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $592.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $600.04M to a low estimate of $563.6M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $574.88M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $706.87M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $637.4M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.