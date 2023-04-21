Which analyst expects Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $22.08 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $22.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2092805 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 431.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $22.

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 10, 2023, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares for $22.79 per share. The transaction valued at 32,248 led to the insider holds 64,629 shares of the business.

TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 3,575 shares of SHLS for $70,535 on Mar 15. The President now owns 66,044 shares after completing the transaction at $19.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the of the company, sold 181,541 shares for $21.16 each. As a result, the insider received 3,841,408 and left with 634,637 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.91B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHLS has traded an average of 3.20M shares per day and 2.19M over the past ten days. A total of 120.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.26M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.15M with a Short Ratio of 11.15M, compared to 7.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $98.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $107M to a low estimate of $87.71M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.98M, an estimated increase of 45.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.95M, an increase of 55.10% over than the figure of $45.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $572.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $493.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.94M, up 50.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $926.62M and the low estimate is $587.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.