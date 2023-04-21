ZYME (Zymeworks Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Zymeworks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.83, down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $9.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532143 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZYME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.70 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 200,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,000 led to the insider holds 10,087,473 shares of the business.

Klompas Neil A sold 2,977 shares of ZYME for $23,298 on Mar 10. The President & COO now owns 17,032 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 163,400 shares for $9.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,615,095 and bolstered with 9,887,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYME now has a Market Capitalization of 603.27M and an Enterprise Value of 139.15M. As of this moment, Zymeworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZYME traded 600.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 608.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.27M with a Short Ratio of 6.27M, compared to 7.07M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.79% and a Short% of Float of 11.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.9, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$2.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $19.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Zymeworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.92M, an estimated increase of 918.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.4M, an increase of 164.60% less than the figure of $918.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $412.48M, down -79.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.5M and the low estimate is $57.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.