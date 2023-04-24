A correction may be in store for Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares?

In the latest session, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) closed at $52.13 up 2.78% from its previous closing price of $50.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908347 shares were traded. AYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alteryx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 23, 2022, FBN Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Schloss Eileen sold 4,500 shares for $65.47 per share. The transaction valued at 294,615 led to the insider holds 6,715 shares of the business.

Hansen Paula sold 6,500 shares of AYX for $286,650 on Nov 30. The President & CRO now owns 105,793 shares after completing the transaction at $44.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AYX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.72B and an Enterprise Value of 4.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has reached a high of $72.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AYX has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 973.25k over the past ten days. A total of 69.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AYX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.14M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $200.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $202.2M to a low estimate of $198.3M. As of the current estimate, Alteryx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.94M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.1M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $217.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.8M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $989.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $984.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $986.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $855.35M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.