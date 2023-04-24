A correction may be in store for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.48, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $16.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1520133 shares were traded. CPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15.50 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Tierney David S sold 30,000 shares for $16.83 per share. The transaction valued at 504,900 led to the insider holds 313,541 shares of the business.

GRANDE ALICIA sold 50,000 shares of CPRX for $835,100 on Mar 29. The VP, Treasurer and CFO now owns 50,557 shares after completing the transaction at $16.70 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Del Carmen Jeffrey, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $16.70 each. As a result, the insider received 667,810 and left with 7,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.85B and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. As of this moment, Catalyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPRX traded 2.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.66M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 11.33M, compared to 10.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.73% and a Short% of Float of 11.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $81.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $75.8M. As of the current estimate, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.09M, an estimated increase of 89.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.08M, an increase of 77.10% less than the figure of $89.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.25M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $385.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $214.2M, up 78.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $449.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.2M and the low estimate is $416.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.