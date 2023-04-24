A correction may be in store for Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares?

In the latest session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) closed at $45.00 down -0.16% from its previous closing price of $45.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1699974 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zillow Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Samuelson Errol G sold 4,185 shares for $42.95 per share. The transaction valued at 179,732 led to the insider holds 162,165 shares of the business.

Wacksman Jeremy sold 15,492 shares of Z for $727,956 on Feb 17. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 26,166 shares after completing the transaction at $46.99 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Spaulding Dan, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 6,944 shares for $47.26 each. As a result, the insider received 328,174 and left with 15,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Z now has a Market Capitalization of 10.43B and an Enterprise Value of 8.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $49.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, Z has traded an average of 2.77M shares per day and 1.79M over the past ten days. A total of 170.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.87M. Insiders hold about 9.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.89% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.16M with a Short Ratio of 19.16M, compared to 19.2M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $425.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $436.31M to a low estimate of $417.6M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.26B, an estimated decrease of -90.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $458.39M, a decrease of -54.60% over than the figure of -$90.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442.25M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $1.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.