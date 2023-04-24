A glimpse at California Resources Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, California Resources Corporation’s stock clocked out at $39.52, up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $39.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608985 shares were traded. CRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.95.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $60 from $51 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Roby William B bought 103 shares for $45.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,659 led to the insider holds 41,892 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B and an Enterprise Value of 3.21B. As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRC has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRC traded 790.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 520.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.72% stake in the company. Shares short for CRC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 4.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, CRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.10% for CRC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.56 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.06 and $4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.39. EPS for the following year is $6.91, with 5 analysts recommending between $9.42 and $4.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $702.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $820M to a low estimate of $607.19M. As of the current estimate, California Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $649M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.37M, a decrease of -25.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $600M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.