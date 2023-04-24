A glimpse at The Honest Company Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at $1.79 up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $1.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562646 shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Honest Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Hoyt Janis sold 3,000 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 5,100 led to the insider holds 480,683 shares of the business.

Rexing Rick sold 3,809 shares of HNST for $10,703 on Mar 08. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 313,026 shares after completing the transaction at $2.81 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Vlahos Nikolaos A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,547 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 48,317 and left with 1,230,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HNST now has a Market Capitalization of 172.69M and an Enterprise Value of 195.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3107, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0848.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HNST has traded an average of 939.53K shares per day and 676.61k over the past ten days. A total of 92.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $75M to a low estimate of $68.5M. As of the current estimate, The Honest Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.72M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.78M, an increase of 1.60% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $313.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.65M, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $342M and the low estimate is $321.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.