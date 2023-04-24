A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)

After finishing at $1.01 in the prior trading day, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) closed at $1.02, up 0.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3141016 shares were traded. DNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9923.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNN now has a Market Capitalization of 853.64M and an Enterprise Value of 810.42M. As of this moment, Denison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 47.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has reached a high of $1.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1924.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 823.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 810.72M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 34.67M with a Short Ratio of 34.67M, compared to 35.31M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.39M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.99M and the low estimate is $8.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.