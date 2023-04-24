A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

The price of Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) closed at $22.59 in the last session, down -2.12% from day before closing price of $23.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901326 shares were traded. ERII stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ERII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 154.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On November 08, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Hanstveit Arve sold 16,000 shares for $23.50 per share. The transaction valued at 376,000 led to the insider holds 868,352 shares of the business.

Ballard Joshua sold 883 shares of ERII for $21,187 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,621 shares after completing the transaction at $23.99 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Yeung William, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 882 shares for $23.99 each. As a result, the insider received 21,163 and left with 76,648 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERII now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERII has reached a high of $26.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ERII traded on average about 343.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 381.49k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.33M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERII as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Energy Recovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.55M, an estimated decrease of -60.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.75M, an increase of 22.00% over than the figure of -$60.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.59M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $188M and the low estimate is $160M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.