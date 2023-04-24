A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

After finishing at $143.99 in the prior trading day, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed at $143.84, down -0.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1199925 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $184.

On January 27, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $161 to $170.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on January 12, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $181.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Hill Gregory P. sold 7,500 shares for $132.40 per share. The transaction valued at 993,000 led to the insider holds 116,346 shares of the business.

Lynch Richard D. sold 33,191 shares of HES for $4,608,207 on Mar 07. The Senior Vice President now owns 23,622 shares after completing the transaction at $138.84 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Hill Gregory P., who serves as the COO and President, E&P of the company, sold 6,123 shares for $137.41 each. As a result, the insider received 841,361 and left with 123,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HES now has a Market Capitalization of 44.46B and an Enterprise Value of 51.12B. As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $160.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 306.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 4.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HES’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.50, compared to 1.75 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 22.10% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.38 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $9.51, with 22 analysts recommending between $14.63 and $5.24.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Hess Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, a decrease of -22.70% less than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.57B, down -17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $8.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.