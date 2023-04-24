A Stock You Should Be Looking At: RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

After finishing at $18.71 in the prior trading day, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) closed at $18.64, down -0.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2181461 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RXO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 27, 2023, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $22.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.77B. As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.11% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 2.33M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $4.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.