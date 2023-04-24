An average trading volume for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $56.74 in the prior trading day, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at $56.27, down -0.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2277616 shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEM now has a Market Capitalization of 25.95B and an Enterprise Value of 26.78B. As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $64.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 458.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 456.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.38M with a Short Ratio of 12.38M, compared to 24.58M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AEM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $5.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.