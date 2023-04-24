An average trading volume for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) closed at $4.83 in the last session, down -1.02% from day before closing price of $4.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072250 shares were traded. EAF stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EAF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On June 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.06B. As of this moment, GrafTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has reached a high of $10.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1044, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4798.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EAF traded on average about 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 256.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EAF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 7.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EAF is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.70% for EAF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 100:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $123M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123M to a low estimate of $123M. As of the current estimate, GrafTech International Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $366.25M, an estimated decrease of -66.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $196M, a decrease of -46.10% over than the figure of -$66.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $788M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $952.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, down -25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.