An investigation into Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s technical aspects

The price of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) closed at $17.75 in the last session, down -0.11% from day before closing price of $17.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651171 shares were traded. BSAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BSAC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSAC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.35B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSAC has reached a high of $21.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BSAC traded on average about 777.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 471.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.99M. Shares short for BSAC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.94M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BSAC is 1.25, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.20. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BSAC, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 21, 2012 when the company split stock in a 260:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.83. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $624.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $749.28M to a low estimate of $519.65M. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander-Chile’s year-ago sales were $721.08M, an estimated decrease of -13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $694.05M, a decrease of -12.60% over than the figure of -$13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $783.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $642.59M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.