An investigation into International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $39.78 in the prior trading day, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed at $40.03, up 0.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615851 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 27, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Small James D III sold 500 shares for $40.50 per share. The transaction valued at 20,250 led to the insider holds 76,717 shares of the business.

Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of INSW for $41,310 on Apr 03. The SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T now owns 74,973 shares after completing the transaction at $41.31 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Small James D III, who serves as the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of the company, sold 500 shares for $42.80 each. As a result, the insider received 21,400 and left with 67,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 693.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 477.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INSW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $2.35, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.19 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.11. EPS for the following year is $7.27, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.7 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $264.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $276.88M to a low estimate of $251.47M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.48M, an estimated increase of 160.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.58M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $160.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $735.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $904.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.66M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $943M and the low estimate is $745.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.