An investigation into Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $46.41 in the prior trading day, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) closed at $46.50, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888581 shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TENB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Yoran Amit sold 18,034 shares for $47.62 per share. The transaction valued at 858,779 led to the insider holds 204,257 shares of the business.

Yoran Amit sold 5,591 shares of TENB for $246,843 on Feb 28. The President, CEO and Chairman now owns 204,257 shares after completing the transaction at $44.15 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Vintz Stephen A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,363 shares for $44.15 each. As a result, the insider received 148,476 and left with 193,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.15B and an Enterprise Value of 5.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -113.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $61.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 816.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 592.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.88M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $187.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189M to a low estimate of $186M. As of the current estimate, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $159.37M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.75M, an increase of 17.90% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $807.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $801.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $805.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $683.19M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $956.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $972.2M and the low estimate is $930.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.