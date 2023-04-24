An overall feel about Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) closed at $4.30 down -2.27% from its previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1857570 shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paramount Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.50.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its In-line to Underperform on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Behler Albert P. bought 50,000 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 205,050 led to the insider holds 571,812 shares of the business.

Johnson Gage R. bought 4,500 shares of PGRE for $17,852 on Mar 23. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 4,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,770 and bolstered with 521,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGRE now has a Market Capitalization of 975.28M and an Enterprise Value of 4.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8828, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1782.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGRE has traded an average of 2.06M shares per day and 1.93M over the past ten days. A total of 218.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 8.47M, compared to 5.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PGRE is 0.31, from 0.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $184.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $188.18M to a low estimate of $180.69M. As of the current estimate, Paramount Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $183.69M, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.3M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $754.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.38M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $728.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $761.31M and the low estimate is $704.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.