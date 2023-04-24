Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB): Selected Notes

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) closed the day trading at $14.08 up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $14.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2969642 shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $15.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when BORTZ JON E bought 11,000 shares for $12.95 per share. The transaction valued at 142,428 led to the insider holds 1,122,102 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 3,000 shares of PEB for $39,660 on Mar 17. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,111,102 shares after completing the transaction at $13.22 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 190,666 and bolstered with 1,108,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.79B and an Enterprise Value of 4.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $26.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEB traded about 2.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEB traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 129.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.78M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.47% stake in the company. Shares short for PEB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.66M with a Short Ratio of 20.66M, compared to 15.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.54% and a Short% of Float of 24.46%.

Dividends & Splits

PEB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $290.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $316.87M to a low estimate of $243.16M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $258.07M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $393.52M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.