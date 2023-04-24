Analysis of Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE): Selected Notes

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) closed the day trading at $15.32 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $15.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547375 shares were traded. VRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KATZ A. AKIVA bought 75,364 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 913,178 led to the insider holds 5,306,537 shares of the business.

KATZ A. AKIVA bought 149,890 shares of VRE for $1,793,434 on Oct 13. The Director now owns 5,231,173 shares after completing the transaction at $11.96 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, KATZ A. AKIVA, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,847 shares for $11.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,660,418 and bolstered with 5,081,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.41B and an Enterprise Value of 3.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRE has reached a high of $17.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRE traded about 654.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRE traded about 539.78k shares per day. A total of 91.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.75M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VRE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $87.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.8M to a low estimate of $84.4M. As of the current estimate, Veris Residential Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.1M, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.6M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $362.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $293.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $323.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.02M, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.13M and the low estimate is $280.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.