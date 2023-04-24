Are analysts optimistic about Jabil Inc.’s (NYSE:JBL) stock?

The closing price of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) was $78.81 for the day, down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $81.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1605863 shares were traded. JBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JBL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $74.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when BORGES STEVEN D sold 8,483 shares for $83.40 per share. The transaction valued at 707,482 led to the insider holds 159,129 shares of the business.

McKay Francis sold 1,197 shares of JBL for $99,242 on Mar 22. The SVP, Chief Procurement Officer now owns 51,084 shares after completing the transaction at $82.91 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Dastoor Michael, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 9,097 shares for $77.89 each. As a result, the insider received 708,578 and left with 161,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBL now has a Market Capitalization of 10.80B and an Enterprise Value of 13.03B. As of this moment, Jabil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBL has reached a high of $89.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.47.

Shares Statistics:

JBL traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 948.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.62M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, JBL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 4.50% for JBL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.93 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.44 and $8.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.37. EPS for the following year is $9.06, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.37 and $8.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.24B to a low estimate of $8.09B. As of the current estimate, Jabil Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.33B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.57B, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.51B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.01B and the low estimate is $35.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.