Are analysts optimistic about Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) stock?

The closing price of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) was $3.75 for the day, down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $3.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3289753 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7300.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SABR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $6.87 per share. The transaction valued at 4,912 led to the insider holds 50,626 shares of the business.

Randolfi Michael O bought 100,000 shares of SABR for $478,750 on Nov 22. The Executive Vice President, CFO now owns 209,170 shares after completing the transaction at $4.79 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,975 and left with 51,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 5.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 95.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $11.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6347, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8580.

Shares Statistics:

SABR traded an average of 6.58M shares per day over the past three months and 5.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 328.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.16% stake in the company. Shares short for SABR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 54.54M with a Short Ratio of 54.54M, compared to 38.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.60% and a Short% of Float of 23.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $733.43M to a low estimate of $725.29M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $584.91M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $721.49M, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $728.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.