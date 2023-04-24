Are analysts optimistic about Waterdrop Inc.’s (NYSE:WDH) stock?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) closed the day trading at $2.94 down -0.34% from the previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669492 shares were traded. WDH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9727 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WDH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $2.10 from $2 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 651.61M. As of this moment, Waterdrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDH has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0563.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WDH traded about 764.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WDH traded about 638.82k shares per day. A total of 390.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.36M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 532.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 713.8k on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $475.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $452.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $406.22M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $548.32M and the low estimate is $498.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.