Are Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $24.24 up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $24.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1355962 shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On January 25, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 64,295 shares for $27.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,188 led to the insider holds 243,594 shares of the business.

GAINOR JOHN P JR sold 35,000 shares of BLMN for $951,300 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 16,500 shares after completing the transaction at $27.18 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, SMITH ELIZABETH A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 203,032 shares for $22.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,655,019 and left with 243,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.23B and an Enterprise Value of 4.12B. As of this moment, Bloomin”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $28.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLMN has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1.32M over the past ten days. A total of 87.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.85M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.29% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.91M with a Short Ratio of 9.91M, compared to 10.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.32% and a Short% of Float of 15.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BLMN is 0.96, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.21B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.89B and the low estimate is $4.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.