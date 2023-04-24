Are Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at $7.37, down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $7.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4019690 shares were traded. CPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B and an Enterprise Value of 5.10B. As of this moment, Crescent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPG has reached a high of $10.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPG traded 6.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 555.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.38M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.97% stake in the company. Shares short for CPG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 24.22M with a Short Ratio of 24.22M, compared to 15.23M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, CPG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.49.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $631.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $674.59M to a low estimate of $580.88M. As of the current estimate, Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $406.36M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.33M, a decrease of -12.30% less than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $734.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $573.42M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.