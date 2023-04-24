Are Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) closed at $166.50 down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $166.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501279 shares were traded. SLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $167.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.99.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 117.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Richardson Nina sold 912 shares for $160.00 per share. The transaction valued at 145,920 led to the insider holds 5,908 shares of the business.

Richardson Nina sold 1,351 shares of SLAB for $195,895 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 6,820 shares after completing the transaction at $145.00 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Wyatt Christy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,495 shares for $134.44 each. As a result, the insider received 200,988 and left with 5,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.33B and an Enterprise Value of 4.67B. As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLAB has reached a high of $194.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLAB has traded an average of 541.25K shares per day and 508.14k over the past ten days. A total of 32.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.22M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.76% stake in the company. Shares short for SLAB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $3.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $5.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $247.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $250.17M to a low estimate of $247M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.81M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.44M, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $265.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $247.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $959M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.