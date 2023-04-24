As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, WEX Inc. (WEX) offers stability

The closing price of WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) was $180.07 for the day, down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $184.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640291 shares were traded. WEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WEX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $205.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $233.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when SOMMER REGINA O sold 1,261 shares for $190.52 per share. The transaction valued at 240,246 led to the insider holds 14,272 shares of the business.

Deshaies Robert Joseph sold 1,000 shares of WEX for $199,190 on Feb 15. The COO, Americas now owns 7,537 shares after completing the transaction at $199.19 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Cooper David G, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 16,639 shares for $197.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,277,883 and left with 6,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.91B and an Enterprise Value of 8.32B. As of this moment, WEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEX has reached a high of $204.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.38.

Shares Statistics:

WEX traded an average of 326.96K shares per day over the past three months and 272.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.84M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.38% stake in the company. Shares short for WEX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 583.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 627.89k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.3 and a low estimate of $3.1, while EPS last year was $2.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.47, with high estimates of $3.75 and low estimates of $3.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.39 and $13.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.84. EPS for the following year is $15.87, with 16 analysts recommending between $16.7 and $14.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $615.8M to a low estimate of $600.1M. As of the current estimate, WEX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $517.53M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $612.73M, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $626M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $595M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.35B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.