CarGurus Inc. (CARG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) closed the day trading at $16.99 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $17.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536987 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CARG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On May 17, another insider, Zales Samuel, who serves as the COO and President of the company, sold 9,039 shares for $25.25 each. As a result, the insider received 228,235 and left with 403,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.02B and an Enterprise Value of 1.62B. As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $37.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CARG traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CARG traded about 984.4k shares per day. A total of 118.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.63% stake in the company. Shares short for CARG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.45M with a Short Ratio of 9.45M, compared to 10.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $207.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.7M to a low estimate of $197.13M. As of the current estimate, CarGurus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $430.61M, an estimated decrease of -51.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $223.01M, a decrease of -56.40% less than the figure of -$51.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $846.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, down -44.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $934.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.