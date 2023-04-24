CERS (Cerus Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed at $2.50 in the last session, up 3.31% from day before closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688909 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CERS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Greenman William Mariner sold 60,480 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 169,344 led to the insider holds 2,616,411 shares of the business.

Jayaraman Vivek K sold 25,356 shares of CERS for $70,997 on Mar 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 641,861 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Benjamin Richard J, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 25,353 shares for $2.79 each. As a result, the insider received 70,781 and left with 346,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERS now has a Market Capitalization of 495.55M and an Enterprise Value of 480.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7608.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CERS traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 923.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 7.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.5M to a low estimate of $30.6M. As of the current estimate, Cerus Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.44M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.89M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.05M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $186.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.