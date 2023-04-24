Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) closed the day trading at $6.43 down -3.16% from the previous closing price of $6.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1067763 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.30.

On August 18, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.15B. As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CD traded about 978.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CD traded about 732.29k shares per day. A total of 363.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.02M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 5.75M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.