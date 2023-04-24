Considering Euronav NV (EURN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) closed at $16.81 in the last session, down -1.29% from day before closing price of $17.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000373 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EURN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $19 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EURN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.40B and an Enterprise Value of 4.92B. As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EURN traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 801.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 201.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.27M. Insiders hold about 64.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.67% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.77.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $314.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $375.9M to a low estimate of $274M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $114.37M, an estimated increase of 175.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.79M, an increase of 75.40% less than the figure of $175.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $349M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $854.67M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.