CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $129.89 in the prior trading day, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $132.25, up 1.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1937571 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.15.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRWD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $141.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $125.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Kurtz George sold 58,720 shares for $134.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,912,776 led to the insider holds 1,004,878 shares of the business.

Podbere Burt W. sold 16,615 shares of CRWD for $2,214,828 on Mar 21. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 336,838 shares after completing the transaction at $133.30 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Henry Shawn, who serves as the CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER of the company, sold 10,462 shares for $131.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,379,415 and left with 198,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 30.63B and an Enterprise Value of 28.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -704.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $227.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.38M with a Short Ratio of 8.38M, compared to 7.11M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 35 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 37 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

35 analysts predict $677.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $686.4M to a low estimate of $675.07M. As of the current estimate, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $487.83M, an estimated increase of 38.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $718.87M, an increase of 34.30% less than the figure of $38.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $742M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698M.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.09B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.