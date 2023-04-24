How is SIGA Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SIGA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed at $5.71 in the last session, down -3.22% from day before closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730128 shares were traded. SIGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIGA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIGA now has a Market Capitalization of 426.71M and an Enterprise Value of 328.45M. As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIGA traded on average about 767.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 576.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 42.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.11 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $176.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.44M to a low estimate of $176.44M. As of the current estimate, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.8M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $176.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 59.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.97M and the low estimate is $176.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.