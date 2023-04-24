I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE).

The price of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at $0.86 in the last session, up 0.36% from day before closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739183 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8470.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 701,487 shares of the business.

Guidry Gary bought 150,000 shares of GTE for $129,000 on Mar 03. The President and CEO now owns 4,042,135 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Ellson Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,500 and bolstered with 635,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTE now has a Market Capitalization of 321.53M and an Enterprise Value of 784.25M. As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0854.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTE traded on average about 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 354.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 335.96M. Insiders hold about 2.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.34% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 2.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $730.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $730.12M to a low estimate of $730.12M. As of the current estimate, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $572.03M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $730.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $730.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.03M, up 27.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $712.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $712.43M and the low estimate is $712.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.