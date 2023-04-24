I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

The price of Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) closed at $66.82 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $68.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783710 shares were traded. SSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.36.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSTK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $54.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 28, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Oringer Jonathan sold 5,400 shares for $75.24 per share. The transaction valued at 406,296 led to the insider holds 11,449,354 shares of the business.

Oringer Jonathan sold 100 shares of SSTK for $7,500 on Mar 09. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 11,437,362 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Oringer Jonathan, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $75.17 each. As a result, the insider received 488,605 and left with 11,437,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSTK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. As of this moment, Shutterstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSTK has reached a high of $82.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSTK traded on average about 456.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 348.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 1.7M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 9.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSTK is 1.08, which was 0.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $213.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $219.47M to a low estimate of $207.6M. As of the current estimate, Shutterstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $199.13M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.46M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $843.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $849.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $827.83M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.99M and the low estimate is $859.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.