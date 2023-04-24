In the case of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX), what’s next?

The closing price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) was $7.52 for the day, up 1.90% from the previous closing price of $7.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2594862 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Thackray Helen M. sold 7,000 shares for $8.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,030 led to the insider holds 207,275 shares of the business.

Stonehouse Jon P sold 100,000 shares of BCRX for $1,038,000 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 1,008,739 shares after completing the transaction at $10.38 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Stonehouse Jon P, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 14,100 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 153,690 and left with 887,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

BCRX traded an average of 2.88M shares per day over the past three months and 3.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 31.22M with a Short Ratio of 31.22M, compared to 29.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.57% and a Short% of Float of 18.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.63M to a low estimate of $68.5M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.92M, an estimated increase of 43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.77M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.97M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.83M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $435.4M and the low estimate is $358M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.