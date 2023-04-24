In the case of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA), what’s next?

The closing price of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) was $11.18 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $11.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1532230 shares were traded. SBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBRA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.73B and an Enterprise Value of 5.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBRA has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

SBRA traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 2.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBRA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.2M with a Short Ratio of 14.20M, compared to 10.76M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.14% and a Short% of Float of 8.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, SBRA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.02.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.32M to a low estimate of $151.77M. As of the current estimate, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.1M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.05M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150.64M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $679.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $609.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $645.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.81M, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $677.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $724.02M and the low estimate is $634.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.